US will continue to work toward negotiated settlement to Karabakh conflict - State Dept.

The US will continue to work toward a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a State Department official told Trend.

The remarks were made with regard to the entry of representative of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Masis Mayilian, to the US.

“We are aware some Members of Congress are hosting visitors from the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Washington, D.C. The United States does not recognize the de facto regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, nor does any other country, including Armenia. The United States supports the OSCE Minsk Group process and will continue to work toward a negotiated settlement based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights of self-determination of peoples,” said the official.

Earlier, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani embassy has sent corresponding letters to the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, as well as to the management, a number of chairmen of the committees.

"Our protest was also expressed to the US co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Abdullayeva said.

“The Azerbaijani embassy in the US will send a note of protest regarding this issue to the US Department of State,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will express protest to the US embassy in Baku."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az