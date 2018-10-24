US will remain committed to Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement – Bolton

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karabakh conflict settlement will affect the establishment of peace in the region, as well as in the world, says Bolton

The US will remain committed to the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 24, Trend reports.

Bolton noted that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will affect the establishment of peace in the region, as well as in the world.

That is, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from a strategic point of view is important for the US as well, Bolton added.

He noted that after Azerbaijan he will visit Armenia.

Bolton expressed hope that after holding a meeting with Armenian officials, he will also get acquainted with Yerevan’s views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The US is one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and acting in this direction, the US will continue to demonstrate its commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully, said Bolton.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az