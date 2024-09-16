US will spare no efforts to achieve lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 16, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports citing Azertag .

Emphasizing the importance of achieving lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Antony Blinken noted that the United States would to spare no efforts to achieve this objective. He described as a positive step the achievements in border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the signing of the Regulation regarding the joint activities of the Commissions on the delimitation of the state border on August 30, 2024.President Ilham Aliyev said peace already exists in the region, underlining that new realities and status quo based on justice and international law had emerged in the region thanks to Azerbaijan's efforts.Noting that it was Azerbaijan that had initiated the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of Armenia’s abandoning its territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its Constitution and other legislative acts, as well as terminating the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group and related institutions as remnants of the past. Touching upon the border delimitation, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the positive results achieved in the bilateral process, adding that this process would be conducted based on the Regulation.During the telephone conversation, discussion also revolved around Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29.Antony Blinken stated that the United States supports Azerbaijan in successful hosting of COP29, emphasizing the close collaboration between the COP teams and delegations of Azerbaijan and the United States.Commending this cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that a consensus would be reached within COP, especially by developed countries regarding the adoption of important decisions related to climate finance.During the phone conversation, they also exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

News.Az