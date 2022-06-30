US will support Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’ to win war- Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. and its allies would provide support “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to win its war against Russia, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance is going to stick with Ukraine as long as it takes to in fact make sure that they are not defeated… in Ukraine by Russia,” Biden told reporters at a press conference at the NATO summit.

Ukraine has been fighting back against Russia’s advances since Moscow first launched its invasion in February. The United States has provided billions of dollars in military equipment to help Ukraine hold its territory in the months since.





News.Az