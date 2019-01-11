US withdraws some military equipment from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. has started withdrawing military equipment from Syria, an official from the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official, who asked not to be named, told Anadolu Agency the removal of "some of the equipment" had begun.

He declined to elaborate on the type of military equipment involved or where it was removed from due to “security concerns”.

CNN reported earlier that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has identified ships, aircraft and ground units that will be used in the operation.

