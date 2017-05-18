USAID representative arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Assistant Administrator Margot Ellis has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that during the visit Baku M. Ellis will meet donor organizations and civil society partners to discuss the role and impact of foreign assistance in responding to Azerbaijan's development and economic challenges.

She will also meet with the Azerbaijani Government officials to discuss shared development priorities.

The visit to Baku will end on May 20.

Notably, she also plans to visit Tbilisi on May 20-25.

News.Az

News.Az