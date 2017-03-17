USD rate continues to decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced USD/AZN rate for March 27.

According to the bank, the USD/AZN was set at AZN 1.7201



Interestingly enough, the Central Bank has not held currency auction today. Exchange rate of manat is only set at currency auctions. The auctions are held on Tuesday and Thursday. On the other days, the exchange rate remains unchanged.



The Central Bank did not comment on decline of the dollar.

News.Az

