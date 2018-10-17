Use of expression "all parties to conflict" by Russia causes surprise, Baku says

The use of the expression "all parties to the conflict" in the comments of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the illegal visit of Armenian prime minister’s

"As a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware that there are two parties to the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the message said. “Armenia and Azerbaijan were defined as conflicting parties in the final statement and other documents of the OSCE Ministerial Council in 1992 in Helsinki.”

“Currently, negotiations are being held in this format with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the message said. “We think the comment of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the provocative visit of Deputy Chairperson of the Russian State Duma committee Svetlana Zhurova - which is illegal and detrimental to the interests of resolving the conflict through negotiations - is ineffective.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

