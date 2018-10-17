Use of expression "all parties to conflict" by Russian MFS causes surprise - Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware that there are two parties to the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan"

The use of the expression "all parties to the conflict" in the comments of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the illegal visit of Armenian prime minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan, as well as Russian State Duma member and other Russian citizens, to the occupied Azerbaijani territories causes surprise, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Oct. 17.

"As a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware that there are two parties to the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the message said. “Armenia and Azerbaijan were defined as conflicting parties in the final statement and other documents of the OSCE Ministerial Council in 1992 in Helsinki.”

“Currently, negotiations are being held in this format with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the message said. “We think the comment of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the provocative visit of Deputy Chairperson of the Russian State Duma committee Svetlana Zhurova - which is illegal and detrimental to the interests of resolving the conflict through negotiations - is ineffective.”

News.Az

News.Az