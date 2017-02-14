Utility costs of IDPs settled in dormitories to be paid by state

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the decree, the payment for gas, electricity, water and sewage system, used by IDPs and persons equated to them living in places of temporary residence (former dormitories, boarding houses and other buildings), where the installation of individual meters and their technical operation are impossible, is provided in a centralized manner at public expense in line with the limit set for IDPs by 1 January 2017 until they are relocated to new places of temporary residence (former dormitories, boarding houses and other buildings), where the installation of individual meters and their technical operation are possible.

Electricity consumed by IDPs and persons equated with them living in places of temporary residence with no gas supply is paid for by the state directly to the utility service organization from 1 February onwards in line with the limit set by the Cabinet of Ministers until these places are gasified.

At the same time, starting 1 February 2017, a unified monthly allowance of 20 manats is assigned for those IDPs and persons equated to them.

