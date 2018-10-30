Uzbek author dedicates article to 25th anniversary of occupation of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek author Sharofiddin Tulaganov has dedicated an article to the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district by Armenia’s armed forces.

The article written in Russian was published by TNEWS.uz. (http://tnews.uz/zangilanskiy-rayon-azerbaydzhana-ne-v/)

“October 29, 2018 marked the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Zangilan, a beautiful corner of Azerbaijan, by Armenia’s armed forces. On 29 October 1993, Armenian military units completed the occupation of Zangilan, the last region around Nagorno-Karabakh,” reads the article. “Zangilan is of strategic importance as it is located along the Baku-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway. Until occupation, more than 35,000 people were living in Zangilan which covers an area of 700 square kilometers.”

The author also notes that the territory of Zangilan is rich in mineral deposits.

“Until the occupation, Zangilan district, which included 1 city, 1 settlement and 83 villages, had 9 preschool institutions, 19 primary and 15 secondary schools, one vocational school, one music school, 35 libraries, 8 cultural centers, 23 club-houses and 22 cinema halls,” says the article. “During the first Karabakh war, 188 people in Zangilan were martyred and about 35,000 became internally displaced persons. Moreover, 44 people went missing during the war.”

Tulaganov stresses that today Armenia continues a policy of environmental terror in Zangilan.

In his article, the Uzbek author also refers to UN Security Council Resolution 822, which demands an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the invaded territories of Azerbaijan.

“Over the past 25 years, Armenia has plundered property and natural resources in these territories, pursuing a policy of changing the ethnic composition, resettling ethnic Armenians from various countries in these lands. Azerbaijan will never accept the occupation of its lands, all the occupied territories must be liberated and IDPs must return to their homes. Only this will demonstrate the good intentions of Armenia’s new leadership,” says the article.

