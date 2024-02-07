Uzbek CEC head hails transparent election process in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election in Azerbaijan is being held transparently and in line with the legislation, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev.

Nizamkhodjaev made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“I am very pleased to observe the voting process of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan today. Election commissions have executed their duties perfectly, and the voters are actively participating,” he said.

Nizamkhodjaev particularly highlighted the active participation of young people in the election process.

“Everything is transparent and in accordance with the legislation. We hope that the people of Azerbaijan will vote for the best candidate in the name of their future prosperity,” the Uzbek CEC head added.

News.Az