Uzbek journalist writes article on “Karabakh visit” of Armenian PM's wife

Anna Hakopyan, the wife of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, recently arranged an illegal trip of several women from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh

Tnewz.uz has published an analytical article, headlined “Armenia in the Shadow of First Lady of Azerbaijan”, by Shukrat Salamov, well-known publicist, special correspondent on Central Asia of the International Analytical Information Gateway Eurasia Diary. (http://tnews.uz/armeniya-v-teni-pervoy-ledi-azerbaydzha/).

The article was written at the request of Uzbek readers for the most detailed coverage the essence of the incident mentioned in the article, entitled “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on illegal visits of a group of Russian women to Nagorno-Karabakh” (http://tnews.uz/mid-azerbaydzhana-o-nezakonnom-poseshhe/) which was published by Tnewz.uz on October 9, 2018.

The article said that in mid-September 2018, Armenians, referring to the message of the Armenian edition of Radio Liberty, launched a PR campaign of Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, under the name “Women for Peace” and managed to present it to the public as “the call of Azerbaijani mothers for peace.”

Naturally, any campaign conducted for the sake of peace pleases everyone who is in favor of goodness and mutual understanding between people, the author noted.

“As for human principles, it can be stated with confidence that in April 2017 First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyev first addressed the Armenian mothers for the mission of peace and goodness. Now, Armenian mothers, with bitterness in their hearts, began to call on Azerbaijani mothers for peace,” read the article. “In her speech at an event of “Women for Peace,” Anna Hakobyan noted that she would continue this campaign with greater confidence, especially when she received support from mothers who lost their lost their sons during the April battles.”

“Does the mother [Anna Hakobyan], who let her own son perform military service on the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and shoot young Azerbaijani people, have the moreal right to say such lofty words? Does a wife, whose husband is preparing for war against Azerbaijan, dare to call on Azerbaijani mothers and wives for peace and harmony?” said the author.

In addition, Hakobyan, calling for peace, organized an illegal visit of a group of women to Nagorno-Karabakh, noted the author.

In his article, the author referred to the remarks First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev foundation made during the April 3, 2017 meeting with a group of soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani Army who were wounded during the April battles in 2016. Salamov also attach on his article the hyperlink of Mehriban Aliyeva’s full speech at the meeting.

(https://azertag.az/xeber/Birinci_vitse_prezident_Mehriban_Aliyeva_aprel_doyusleri_z mani_Azerbaycan_Ordusunun_yaralanmis_bir_qrup_esger_ve_zabiti_ile_gorusub-1047850)

The author also referred to the statement made by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the illegal visit of a group of women to Nagorno-Karabakh, which was organized Anna Hakobyan.

