Uzbek leader confident upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan will be ‘landmark event’

COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan this November will become a significant landmark event, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at an Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.Mirziyoyev pledged Uzbekistan’s continued support for Azerbaijan his making COP29 a success.The Uzbek president also praised the contribution being made by the Turkic world to international cooperation in tackling climate change.

