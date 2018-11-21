Uzbek media highlights Baku int’l conference on illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

KUN.UZ news website, based in Uzbekistan, has issued a news release the international conference, entitled “Illegal activity in the occupied Azerbaijani territo

The release contains the speeches by Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan Farhad Mammadov.

The conference, organized by the Center for Strategic Studies, was attended by responsible persons of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, the Foreign Ministry, MPs, representatives of embassies in Azerbaijan, as well as foreign guests.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

