Uzbek minister: Opening of school in Fuzuli will further strengthen our friendly relations

“There are many examples showing the deep history of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Alishir Novoi had a deep respect and reverence for Nizami Ganjavi, and Fuzuli had great respect for Alisher Novoi,” Uzbek Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov said, News.az reports.

“These friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan passed the test of time and were elevated to an even higher level during the time of Heydar Aliyev and Sharaf Rashidov, as both statesmen had friendly relations.

I can confidently say that in modern times, thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leaders, the relations between our countries have been developed and raised to a new level," the minister said.

“Uzbekistan Culture Days was organized in Azerbaijan on August 1-4. Various events and exhibitions were held and we witnessed the great interest of the Azerbaijani people in the culture of Uzbekistan. Azerbaijani culture and songs are very popular in Uzbekistan. Azerbaijani songs are played at every festivity in our country," Nazarbekov noted.

The minister pointed out that a rather extensive package of documents was signed between the Ministries of Culture for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

"These documents cover a number of fields of art, including cinema, theater, literature, museums, and will raise relations between our countries to a new level," he added.

Nazarbekov hailed Azerbaijani people’s warm attitude to the opening of school in Fuzuli:

"We see the warm attitude of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan to the opening of the school in Fuzuli. Carrying out such work will play a role in further strengthening the friendly relations between our countries.”

