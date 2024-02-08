Uzbek MP hails conditions created for int’l observers to monitor presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All conditions were created for international observers to monitor the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, Odiljon Iminov, Chairman of the Senate Committee of Uzbekistan's Parliament, said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that their observation recorded no irregularities during the voting process in Azerbaijan.

“Together with parliamentarians from other countries, we visited Shusha and noticed that everything there started on time and in accordance with all norms. Young voters stood out with particular enthusiasm as they were voting for their future. In addition, I would like to highlight the presence of video cameras, which, in turn, facilitated our work and the work of local observers,” the Uzbek MP added.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

News.Az