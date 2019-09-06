Uzbek national day marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan has hosted an official reception to mark the 28th anniversary of the country`s State Independence. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov attended the reception.

Uzbek Ambassador Sherzod Fayziyev highlighted the history of his country`s independence. He drew the audience`s attention to ongoing reforms to develop entrepreneurship and improve investment climate in the country.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov addressed the event. He said Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were bound together by common roots, firm ties of historical friendship and brotherhood. "These relations provide a strong foundation for the expansion and development of our cooperation."

"Our relations have deepened even further to reach the level of strategic partnership since we restored our independence. We are happy for the significant changes taking place in the socio-political life of the brotherly Uzbekistan, the successes made in the economic area and the country's continuously growing international prestige."

He noted the role of the relationship between heads of state in strengthening Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties. "I am confident that the relations of friendship between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will further contribute to the broadening of our bilateral ties in all areas."

"Our countries actively support each other both in the bilateral format and within the international organizations. In particular, I would like to emphasize that we highly appreciate Uzbekistan`s fair support for Azerbaijan`s just position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The position based on international legal norms and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of states."

The Prime Minister also hailed the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in developing economic relations between the two countries.

News.Az

