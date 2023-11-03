Uzbek president extends congratulations on Azerbaijan’s full restoration of its territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the full restoration of its territorial integrity.

The friendly people of Azerbaijan hold a special place in the Turkic world and are highly respected and esteemed, President Mirziyoyev said at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

“In recent years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people have achieved tremendous success, historical justice has prevailed, and significant results have been achieved in transforming Karabakh into an integral part of the country, a territory of creation,” he said.

“When I visited Shusha and Fuzuli in August, I personally witnessed the extensive construction of modern infrastructure and the restoration of cultural heritage sites that had been damaged. Once again, I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on their great victory and the complete restoration of the country's territorial integrity,” the Uzbek leader added.

News.Az