Uzbek president hails Azerbaijan’s tremendous success under leadership of Prezident Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan is achieving tremendous success under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The friendly people of Azerbaijan hold a special place in the Turkic world and are highly respected and esteemed. In recent years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people have achieved tremendous success, historical justice has prevailed, and significant results have been achieved in transforming Karabakh into an integral part of the country," Mirziyoyev said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

"When I visited Shusha and Fuzuli in August, I personally witnessed the extensive construction of modern infrastructure and the restoration of cultural heritage sites that had been damaged. Once again, I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on their great victory and the complete restoration of the country's territorial integrity," he added.

