Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

News.Az

