Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

