Uzbek president to visit Azerbaijan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

“You know that last year there was a tragic event, first president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has passed away. We were planning for his visit. But his death set aside our plans. We presented invitation letter for president of Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan it was accepted with gratitude. It was told that the visit will take place this year,” Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev told Report’s correspondent who is on assignment in Tashkent.

Commenting on bilateral relations, the ambassador said they are on high level.

News.Az

