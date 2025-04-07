Uzbek President urges world not to isolate Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan called on the global community to avoid isolating Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for continued engagement and dialogue with the country’s de facto authorities.

Speaking at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Mirziyoyev said that Afghanistan should be viewed as an integral part of the Central Asian region with significant untapped potential, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We must also not forget about our neighbors — Afghanistan,” Mirziyoyev said. “We believe it is important to avoid isolating this country on the international stage, to establish constructive dialogue with the current authorities, and to view Afghanistan as an integral part of the Central Asian region with untapped potential. In this regard, we count on the support of parliaments.”

Mirziyoyev also underscored the broader threat posed by ongoing conflicts around the world, warning that such crises endanger both global and regional peace and security.

He reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomatic channels, saying his government strongly supports peaceful dialogue as the primary means of settling disputes.

News.Az