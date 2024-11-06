Uzbek president wishes Azerbaijan success in hosting COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent his best wishes to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the upcoming COP29 climate event.

Speaking at a summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek on Wednesday, Mirziyoyev expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as Baku prepares to host the climate conference next week, News.Az reports.Mirziyoyev also emphasized the urgency of addressing global environmental challenges, particularly those related to climate change. He highlighted Uzbekistan’s belief in the importance of accelerating the establishment of a Turkic Environmental Council at the ministerial level to foster greater cooperation among Turkic nations on environmental issues."We are ready to host its first meeting in Uzbekistan next year," he confirmed. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az