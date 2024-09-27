Uzbekistan and UAE unveil ambitious joint investment initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing and potential investment projects between Uzbekistan and the UAE are valued at $20 billion.

This was disclosed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a UAE delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.The Emirati delegation also included the Minister of Cabinet Affairs - Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, energy and infrastructure - Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, economy - Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Omar bin Sultan Al Olama.The parties noted that trade turnover in 2023 increased by 21 percent and amounted to $626 million. Over 320 enterprises with Emirati capital currently operate in Uzbekistan.Participants also explored further development of multifaceted partnerships, promoting economic and investment cooperation, and enhancing practical interactions in defense. The meeting emphasized creating a new long-term agenda for mutually beneficial collaboration in critical areas such as investments, innovative development, green energy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, ecology, digital transformation, and tourism.Both sides agreed to adopt a "roadmap" for developing comprehensive cooperation in strategic sectors.

News.Az