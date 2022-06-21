Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations reach high level of strategic partnership – President Mirziyoyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have reached a high level of strategic partnership, and they are filled with concrete content, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek leader made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“I would like to express special gratitude to you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, for your personal attention and comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between our countries. I am confident that your state visit will give a new powerful impetus to the further development of our mutually beneficial ties,” he said.

“I am convinced that this memorial complex, dedicated to the great man and patriot, builder of the future youth of both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan look up to today, Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev, will become a vivid symbol of the unbreakable friendship of our countries and peoples, a revered place for residents and visitors to our native Uzbekistan. Once again, I want to express my sincere gratitude. We have been preparing for this visit for a very long time. But there have been a few objective reasons, there has been pandemic. I want to say that Ilham Heydar oglu is paying his first official visit after the pandemic to Uzbekistan. This is very symbolic,” Mirziyoyev added.

News.Az