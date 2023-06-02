Uzbekistan calls for greater focus on development of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Efforts should be joined on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, as he addressed the Central Asia-EU summit in Kyrgyzstan, News.az reports.

"It is important to unite the efforts of our countries in order to develop the transport and communication connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, primarily through so-called Middle Corridor. This project has been carefully analyzed during a recent meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Samarkand," he said.

At the same time, President Mirziyoyev added that, unfortunately, a coordinated approach to enhancing the competitiveness of this corridor is still lacking.

"Today, we need tariffs that will be beneficial to businesses generating the majority of the freight volume. The expansion of transport, logistics and port infrastructure in line with the projected increase in traffic is equally important, as well as the improvement of the technical condition of the roadway. We believe it appropriate to establish an effective mechanism for utilizing the potential of TITR. We are talking about regular meetings of authorized representatives of transport agencies of our countries," he noted.

News.Az