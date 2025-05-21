Uzbekistan considers easing entry for Azerbaijani nationals with ID cards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan is considering a new policy allowing citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan to enter the country using only their domestic ID cards or internal passports.

This move aims to boost tourism and strengthen regional ties, as part of a broader initiative to increase the role of tourism in Uzbekistan's economy, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

Outlined in a recent presidential decree by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, titled "On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by sharply increasing the flow of tourists and rapidly expanding the scope of tourist services in 2025-2026," the plan emphasizes simplifying cross-border travel and expanding cultural, business, and humanitarian exchanges.

As part of this effort, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry has been tasked with initiating formal talks with the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan within the next three months. Based on these discussions, the ministry will propose a 30-day entry regime for citizens traveling with domestic identification, including minors under 16 using "kinder-passports."

Currently, while Uzbekistan has a visa-free agreement with these countries for stays up to 60 days, travelers are still required to present a valid international passport at the border. The proposed changes are part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to develop its tourism sector and attract more visitors, contributing to economic growth.

News.Az