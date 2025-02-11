Uzbekistan eyes over 50 pct green energy increase by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan has announced an increase in the share of green energy to over 50 percent by 2030, the country's presidential press service said Tuesday in a statement, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Over the next five years, the country aims to add 25 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, generating a total of 64 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity, according to the statement quoted by local media.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has commissioned four gigawatts of alternative energy capacity, raising the share of renewable energy to 16 percent, the press service said.

