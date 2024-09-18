Uzbekistan, France sign memorandum to strengthen trade partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Uzbekistan-France Economic Chamber have signed a cooperation memorandum.

The document was signed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov with President of the Uzbekistan-France Economic Chamber Joanna Golas.The memorandum lays the groundwork for nurturing relationships in key areas, setting the stage for future growth and collaboration.Moreover, during the meeting, the sides discussed developing trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and France. In addition, both parties reviewed issues of holding round tables with the participation of representatives of business circles and government agencies, promotion of products and services of Uzbek and French companies, as well as establishment of joint ventures.Meanwhile, the Uzbekistan-France Economic Chamber was opened in Uzbekistan in April this year. This initiative was proposed by the heads of state during the visit of the President of France Emmanuel Macron to Uzbekistan in November 2023. The Uzbekistan-France Economic Chamber unites more than 50 French companies, entrepreneurs, and Uzbek partners.

