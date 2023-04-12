Uzbekistan hosts event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Shusha, cultural capital of Turkic world (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the “Days of Shusha” event, dedicated to Shusha city, known as Azerbaijan's historical and cultural pearl and declared the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, was held in Uzbekistan, the Tashken-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The event was held on the initiative of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation as part of the project co-launched by the Foundation and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Uzbek Minister of Culture and Tourism Ozodbek Nazarbekov, President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, state and government officials, ambassadors of Turkic-speaking states to Uzbekistan, as well as, media representatives took part in the opening ceremony.

The event was aimed at promoting the rich material and spiritual heritage of Shusha city, named the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic world by TURKSOY.

The event participants first put flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs and Victory memorial complex outside the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Delivering keynote remarks at the opening ceremony, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, noted that the “Days of Shusha” event is an important event not only for Azerbaijani culture but also for the sociocultural life of Uzbekistan.

Speaking about Shusha’s exceptional role in Azerbaijani culture, music and poetry, Abbasov emphasized that the city of Shusha was liberated from occupation after the 2020 Patriotic War. He recalled that President Ilham Aliyev declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and TURKSOY named the city the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan, in his speech, emphasized that Shusha is a special place for the Azerbaijani state and people. Calling the liberation of Shusha a historic event, the diplomat provided information about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the city

Gunay Afandiyeva, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, described the holding of the “Days of Shusha” in Uzbekistan as a landmark event. She said that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will organize “Days of Shusha” in various countries to mark the declaration of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan, in his speech, praised the rapid development of relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in various areas. The minister also hailed the high level of cultural ties between the two countries. Nazarbekov said the “Days of Shusha” event is of great importance for both Azerbaijani and Uzbek cultures.

The event also featured diverse programs, presentations, and concerts arranged by the Foundation and reflecting the history and culture of Shusha and Karabakh as a whole.

News.Az