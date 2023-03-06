Uzbekistan hosts “Friendship” concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A “Friendship” concert, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held in Uzbekistan.

Organized by the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, the concert featured the performance of the works of Azerbaijani composers by the "Sogdiana" Uzbek folk instruments chamber orchestra, the Center’s press service told News.Az.

Delivering an opening speech at the event, Samir Abassdor, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, said that the Uzbek people also hold National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in high esteem and study his legacy. Ambassador noted that Heydar Aliyev always attached special importance to the relations of Azerbaijan with Uzbekistan and Turkic-speaking states. The diplomat also pointed out the outstanding services of Heydar Aliyev in the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the opening of mutual embassies, and the expansion of cooperation.

Recalling that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 the ‘Year of Heydar Aliyev’ in the country, the ambassador said the Azerbaijan Cultural Center will hold several events and implement projects on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Shavkat Ortikov, adviser to the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan, hailed the high level of historical friendship and brotherly relations between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek states and peoples.

Cultural and artistic figures, state representatives, university leaders, intellectuals, students, and young people took part in the concert.

News.Az