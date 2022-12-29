Uzbekistan hosts New Year event for Azerbaijani children (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev and the Women’s Council of the Republican Azerbaijan National Cultural Center co-organized a festive event for Azerbaijani children living in Tashkent on the occasion of December 31, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and the New Year.

More than 200 Azerbaijani and Uzbek children attended the event, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

The children first viewed the Museum of the History of Azerbaijani Statehood at the Cultural Center, where they were provided with extensive information about the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

An exhibition dedicated to the achievements of Azerbaijan in 2022 was also organized as part of the event.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Nadir Alimirzayev, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, congratulated the children on the occasion of the New Year and wished them good health and success in their studies. He also told the children about the history of the New Year.

Then, a festive performance for children was staged with the participation of pleasant Santa Claus, Snow Maiden, and cartoon characters. At the festival, children read New Year's poems, sang songs and danced.

Various quizzes were held at the festive event, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

