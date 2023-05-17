Uzbekistan issues postage stamp marking centennial anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s State Post LLC has published a postage stamp marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The postage stamp was issued on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center over the declaration of 2023 as the “Heydar Aliyev Year” in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev.

The postage stamp will be presented to the museums of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as to state and government representatives of both countries, and it was put into circulation in Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan Cultural Center continues to hold a series of events marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az