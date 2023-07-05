Uzbekistan praises Azerbaijan’s activities as NAM chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the country’s activities as the organization’s chair, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

Minister Saidov stressed that the city of Baku has become the main global spot for holding important international events.

The Uzbek minister added that Azerbaijan, through its NAM chairmanship and its initiatives, gave the organization dynamism.

News.Az