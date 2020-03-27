Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan reported its first death from COVID-19, the ministry of health said Friday.

The victim, 72, who died of myocardial infarction, was confirmed infected on Thursday and was hospitalized at the Namangan regional infectious diseases hospital, said the ministry.

She had been treated for years for diabetes and heart disease, and was infected by her daughter, who returned from Turkey earlier this month, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan now has 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of them in Tashkent.

News.Az

