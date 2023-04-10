Uzbekistan to host events dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Shusha - 2023 Cultural Capital of Turkic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 11-12, Uzbekistan will host Days of Shusha events dedicated to Shusha city, known as Azerbaijan's historical and cultural pearl and the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The events will be held on the initiative of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation as part of the project co-launched by the Foundation and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The events aim to promote the rich material and spiritual heritage of Shusha city, named the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic world by TURKSOY.

The Days of Shusha promise diverse programs, presentations and concerts arranged by the foundation and reflecting the history and culture of Shusha and Karabakh as a whole.

State officials, deputies, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the country, as well as heads and representatives of Turkic Cooperation Organizations will be among the guests of the event.

The Days of Shusha will contribute to the wider dissemination of complete information about Shusha and its promotion throughout the world.

