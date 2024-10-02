Uzbekistan to keep backing Azerbaijan in Karabakh's restoration - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan will keep supporting Azerbaijan in Karabakh's reconstruction, Uzbek ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said during Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebration in Baku.

"Uzbekistan has always admired the great achievements of brotherly Azerbaijan, including the rapid development of its economy and industry, as well as the improvement of the population's living standards. We are very pleased to see the process of Karabakh's restoration and the active construction of social infrastructure and industrial facilities. Uzbekistan is ready to continue supporting Azerbaijan in this noble endeavor," he also said.Ashrafkhanov emphasized that Azerbaijan holds a special place among Uzbekistan’s foreign partners."The rapid development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, based on a shared history, traditions, religion, language, mutual respect, and trust, brings us a sense of joy and satisfaction. The credit for elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level belongs to the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev. It is gratifying that each mutual visit of our leaders is marked as yet another historic event in the history of bilateral relations, and this has become a cherished tradition," the diplomat noted.The ambassador recalled that the first session of the High Interstate Council took place in August 2024, and most importantly, the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations."From now on, the development of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, investment, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian spheres will proceed within the framework of allied partnership," he added.

News.Az