Uzbekistan’s CEC updates results of constitutional referendum

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan has updated the results of the constitutional referendum held on Sunday, in particular, voter turnout amounted to 84.5% of citizens listed as voters, not 84.54% reported earlier, CEC Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev said on Monday, News.az reports.

"Voter turnout amounted to 84.5%, not 84.54% reported earlier," he said, adding that a total of 16,667,097 Uzbek citizens voted, not 16,673,198.

Moreover, 90.2%, not 90.21% of citizens voted for the overhaul, while 0.44%, not 0.49% of ballots were recognized as invalid, chairman added.

According to the legislation, the Central Election Commission will publish the decision taken at the referendum no later than ten days after it is held on the official website and in official sources. The decision made at the referendum comes into force on the day of its publication.

News.Az