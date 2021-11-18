V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Regional Development Public Association and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), News.Az reports.

The forum is attended by about 350 children who are distinguished by their activity, special skills and abilities, who have leadership qualities, and who are also participants in summer schools organized by the state committee.

Special attention is paid to the participation in the forum of children in need of special care, deprived of parental care, children of martyrs and war veterans, as well as children with disabilities.

