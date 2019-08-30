Vacation of Azerbaijani MPs ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vacation of the members of the Azerbaijani Parliament has ended, APA reports.

In accordance with the Internal Regulations of Azerbaijani Parliament, the vacation started on July 15, has ended on August 30.

According to the legislation, the committees of the Parliament will start to operate from September 15. The first plenary session of the Parliament will be held on September 30.

Note that according to Internal Regulations of Azerbaijani Parliament, the autumn session of the Parliament starts on September 30 and lasts until December 30.

