Vaccine inequality caused death of over million people: Montenegro’s ex-president at Global Baku Forum

The coronavirus vaccine inequality has caused the death of 1.3 million people, the former President of Montenegro, Filip Vujanović, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a panel session on the topic “Building a renewed global health architecture: promoting, providing, protecting, powering and performing for health”, held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“The failures of modern states were that they put profit before society. The pandemic has affected the lives of young people. To ensure a better healthcare system, we should not only focus on our economic and political interests,” Vujanović said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicked off on Thursday.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

News.Az