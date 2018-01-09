Vahid Ahmadov: Adoption of this code is inevitable

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the complete establishment of a market economy in the country, creation and formation of an atmosphere of free competition, the development of entrepreneurship and the elimination of monopoly, it is important and inevitable to adopt the Code of Competitiveness.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis Vahid Ahmadov.

The deputy said that the adoption of the Code of Competitiveness has been delayed for many years.

News.Az

News.Az