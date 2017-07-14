Yandex metrika counter

VAK liquidation won’t affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations – ambassador

The liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) will not affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations in any way.

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin noted that the value of Russia-Azerbaijan relations is very high.
 
He said that all organizations must act in accordance with the laws of countries in which they are based.
 
"I favor this stance. A letter was sent to the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress by the Ministry of Justice. The issue surrounding the liquidation of the Congress won’t affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations in any way," the diplomat added.
 
News.Az


