VAK liquidation won’t affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations – ambassador

The liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) will not affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations in any way.

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin noted that the value of Russia-Azerbaijan relations is very high.



He said that all organizations must act in accordance with the laws of countries in which they are based.



"I favor this stance. A letter was sent to the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress by the Ministry of Justice. The issue surrounding the liquidation of the Congress won’t affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations in any way," the diplomat added.



News.Az

