Yandex metrika counter

Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

  • World
  • Share
Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

French vaccines company Valneva said on Thursday that it was expanding trials on its ‘VLA2001’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate and remained in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract, Reuters reports.

“Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract. The company is also actively pursuing opportunities to make VLA2001 available to other customers, subject to positive Cov-Compare data and regulatory approval,” it said in a statement.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      