Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- 24 Sep 2021 00:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 165467
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/valneva-expands-trials-on-covid-19-vaccine-candidate Copied
French vaccines company Valneva said on Thursday that it was expanding trials on its ‘VLA2001’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate and remained in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract, Reuters reports.
“Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract. The company is also actively pursuing opportunities to make VLA2001 available to other customers, subject to positive Cov-Compare data and regulatory approval,” it said in a statement.
News.Az