Vardanyan and others continue to loot Azerbaijan’s natural resources – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everyone is well aware that the Lachin road is not blocked, and what the reality is, Zaur Mammadov, head of the Baku Club of Political Scientists.

In their statements on the situation on the Lachin road, many countries did not use the words “open the road”, although Armenia gladly states that the UN Security Council members called on Azerbaijan to open the road, the political scientist said.

“The UN Security Council members called on both countries to continue peace talks and resolve various issues through dialogue,” he noted.

Mammadov stressed that the situation on the Lachin road is directly related to the activities of the Armenian authorities. “To date, the separatist entity has not yet withdrawn illegal Armenian armed groups from the territory. On the other hand, Vardanyan and others continue to loot Azerbaijan’s natural resources, inflicting damage on the country’s ecology,” he said.

The political scientist pointed out that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has fulfilled all its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 2020.

“Today, the Armenian residents living in the mountainous part of Karabakh are not allowed to leave the region, they are threatened and abused by local separatists. The Azerbaijani side has numerous facts about this. The Armenian residents, using the appropriate opportunity, come into contact with various Azerbaijanis and noted that the activities of the separatists there are intolerable,” he added.

News.Az