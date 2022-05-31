Vast opportunities exist for entrepreneurship development in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh: Pakistani envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are vast opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Pakistani diplomat said the two countries are exploring prospects for cooperation in the field of demining.

“Pakistan already maintains contacts with the Azerbaijani government on issues of activity in the sphere of mine action. Pakistani sappers and other specialists will come to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to help in the demining process," Ambassador Hayee added.

The Pakistani diplomat also noted that the stunning beauty and landscape of Kalbajar are very impressive.

News.Az