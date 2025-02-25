Vatican breaks tradition, provides health updates on Pope

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vatican has traditionally kept a strict silence regarding the health of the Pope, the spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. However, the recent hospitalization of Pope Francis with double pneumonia has prompted a shift in this long-standing practice.

Since Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, the Holy See press office has been providing daily updates on his condition, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

These updates have included details about the Pope's treatment, such as the use of high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions, as well as a description of a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” on February 22.

Greg Erlandson, a US journalist with decades of experience covering the Vatican, expressed his approval of this new approach, stating that the updates “build trust that we are getting a fairly accurate summary” of the Pope's condition.

John Thavis, a Vatican correspondent who has covered three papacies, noted that this transparency "fits with Francis's open style of communicating but is a departure from the Vatican's traditional reserve on the topic of papal health".

According to doctors treating Francis, it was the 88-year-old pontiff himself who requested that daily updates be given.

Doctor Sergio Alfieri, at the Gemelli hospital, said the instructions were to write updates "without withholding anything".

News.Az