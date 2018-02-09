Vatican Secretary for Relations with States to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State, will be on an official visit to Azerbaijan from February 9 to 12, the Foreign Ministry told APA.

Gallagher is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other top officials, and to visit the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, the Catholic Church of Virgin Mary, and Tezepir mosque.

There will be no press conference following the meeting to take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News.Az

